Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Contributes nine points in Vegas Summer League opener
Bates-Diop totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during the Timberwolves' 70-69 loss the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2018 second-round pick's potential game-winning 37-footer at the buzzer couldn't find the net, but he had his moments overall. Bates-Diop was solid on the boards in particular while drawing the start at small forward, even as he most scuffled on the offensive end. The former Ohio State Buckeye was initially projected to see limited playing time during his rookie campaign while backing up at small forward, but Nemanja Bjelica's recent departure to the 76ers could open up more opportunity for Bates-Diop than originally believed.
