Bates-Diop finished Sunday's 103-92 summer league win over the Raptors with 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 35 minutes.

After shooting just 27.2 percent in the Vegas Summer League opener, Bates-Diop dialed back in Sunday, knocking down 46.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 50 percent of his three-pointers. He also had another strong showing on the boards, resulting in his first double-double this summer. A second-round pick of the Timberwolves this year, Bates-Diop has the upper-hand on securing a roster spot over the other unproven players on the team's summer league roster. However, even if he does earn a guaranteed contract, Bates-Diop would likely only be in line for a minor complementary role off the bench.