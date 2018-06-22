Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Drafted by Timberwolves
Bates-Diop was selected by the Timberwolves in the second round of the Thursday's draft.
Bates-Diop was considered a first-round talent by some evaluators but he was a late bloomer, with his first really impressive season coming as a senior last year. In 34 games for Ohio State last year Bates-Diop recorded and impressive 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. With Minnesota he'll look to work his way into the lineup as a backup small forward splitting minutes with Nemanja Bjelica behind Andrew Wiggins.
