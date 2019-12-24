Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Empty stat line off bench
Bates-Diop had 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-104 loss at Golden State.
Bates-Diop has settled into a regular member of the rotation, but he has struggled to top the 20-minute mark of late -- doing so just twice in Minnesota's last nine games and scoring in double figures just twice over that span. With those numbers, he shouldn't be much of a fantasy asset moving forward.
