Bates-Diop dialed up 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime victory versus the Nets.

Bates-Diop matched career highs in rebounding, steals and blocks while reaching double figures in scoring for the seventh time across 20 appearances this season. The 23-year-old sophomore isn't earning enough minutes on a consistent basis to warrant attention in most formats, but the flashes indicate he's a player who could be worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.