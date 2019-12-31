Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Full line in 27 minutes
Bates-Diop dialed up 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime victory versus the Nets.
Bates-Diop matched career highs in rebounding, steals and blocks while reaching double figures in scoring for the seventh time across 20 appearances this season. The 23-year-old sophomore isn't earning enough minutes on a consistent basis to warrant attention in most formats, but the flashes indicate he's a player who could be worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.
