Play

Bates-Diop (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Clippers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bates-Diop was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to illness, but he's returned to health and will be available off the bench Friday. He's averaging 6.2 points and 1.2 assists over his last five matchups.

More News
Our Latest Stories