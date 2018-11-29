Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Headed back to Iowa
Bates-Diop was assigned to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday.
Bates-Diop was recalled Sunday but did not see any in-game action with Minnesota. He'll now return to Iowa, where he is expected to spend majority of his rookie season.
