Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Leads team in scoring
Bates-Diop totaled 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in the Timberwolves' 85-75 win over the Cavaliers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
Bates-Diop paced the Wolves in scoring in Friday's win over Cleveland, knocking down 70 percent of his shots, including three triples. The 2018 second-round pick played meaningful minutes for Minnesota at the end of last season with multiple injuries plaguing the team. His role for the upcoming season could realistically grow with Derrick Rose, Dario Saric and Taj Gibson gone and Robert Covington and Jeff Teague possibly on the trading block.
