Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Out with illness
Bates-Diop (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.
Bates-Diop is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss at least one game as a result. He's enjoyed an increased role of late, averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds across 24.0 minutes over his past eight games.
