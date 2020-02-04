Bates-Diop logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and no other statistics across five minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Bates-Diop's five minutes were his fewest since Dec. 11, as coach Ryan Saunders elected to give more run to two-way rookie Kelan Martin in the narrow loss. The second-year wing out of Ohio State could face another threat to his playing time if Jake Layman (toe) ever returns from his extended absence, though a potential trade of Robert Covington ahead of Thursday's deadline would presumably free up minutes for both players.