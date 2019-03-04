Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Plays 26 minutes in loss Sunday
Bates-Diop compiled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to the Wizards.
Bates-Diop played a career-high 26 minutes Sunday, matching his career best with eight points. This was an ugly loss for the Timberwolves and head coach Ryan Saunders went deep in his rotation to try and find something. Bates-Diop could have a somewhat fantasy friendly game if he ever manages to carve out a sizeable role. As of right now he has no value and can be left on the waivers.
