Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Probable Monday
Bates-Diop (illness) is probable for Monday's game agains New Orleans.
Bates-Diop missed the Timberwolves' latest game against the Heat on Sunday due to the illness. The Ohio State product has played in only two contests with the Timberwolves this season.
