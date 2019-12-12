Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable with illness
Bates-Diop (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Bates-Diop missed Wednesday's game due to an illness and apparently still isn't 100 percent, leaving his status for Friday's clash up in the air. The Timberwolves will likely wait and see how Bates-Diop feels closer to tip-off before determining his availability.
