Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from G League
Bates-Diop has been recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Bates-Diop returns to the Timberwolves after being sent down to the G League on Nov. 20. The rookie will likely not see much action off the bench as he has only played in two games so far this year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Stuck on bench in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Balanced performance Friday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...