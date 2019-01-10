Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from Iowa
Bates-Diop was recalled from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.
Bates-Diop has been with Iowa for the past week, but he'll be in town for the Timberwolves' practice on Thursday. He has played 16 G League games this season and is averaging 17.8 points and 8.9 rebounds across nearly 37 minutes per game with Iowa.
