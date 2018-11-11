Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from Iowa
Bates-Diop was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
The rookie played in one game on this latest assignment, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 39 minutes in a loss to Santa Cruz.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Stuck on bench in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Balanced performance Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Comes up just shy of double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Double-doubles in summer league win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?