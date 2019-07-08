Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Records double-double in win
Bates-Diop finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Sunday's 90-66 win over the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The second-year forward from Ohio State followed up a 17 point effort on Friday with an 11-rebound game in the blowout win. Bates-Diop was a consistent presence with the Timberwolves in the second half of the season, and one could assume his presence in Las Vegas hints at an increased role for him in 2019.
