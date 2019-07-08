Bates-Diop finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Sunday's 90-66 win over the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The second-year forward from Ohio State followed up a 17 point effort on Friday with an 11-rebound game in the blowout win. Bates-Diop was a consistent presence with the Timberwolves in the second half of the season, and one could assume his presence in Las Vegas hints at an increased role for him in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories