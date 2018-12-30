Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Sunday
Bates-Diop (illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Heat.
Bates-Diop has only seen the court twice this season, so his absence shouldn't have any effect on Minnesota's rotation.
