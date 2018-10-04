Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss
Bates-Diop delivered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 loss to the Clippers.
Bates-Diop was efficient offensively while using his size, length and strength to make an impact on defense. Coach Tom Thibodeau typically doesn't trust rookies to play significant roles, much less second round selections like Bates-Diop. With that being said, Bates-Diop's second preseason performance was much better than his first, in which he mustered up six points (on one-of-nine from the floor) to go with six boards, one dime, and one steal across 22 minutes versus the Warriors.
