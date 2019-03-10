Bates-Diop contributed 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime win against the Wizards.

Bates-Diop drew his first career start with Robert Covington (knee), Andrew Wiggins (thigh), and Luol Deng (Achilles) all sidelined, and the rookie forward matched Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the team high in minutes. Moreover, Bates-Diop managed career highs in scoring, assists, and minutes, and could be in line for another heavy load of playing time during Sunday's bout with a Knicks team that sports one of the league's worst defenses.