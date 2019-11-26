Bates-Diop produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes Monday against Atlanta.

Bates-Diop continues his recent scoring binge, topping double-figures for the second game in a row while providing some nice value on the defensive side of the ball. His increased scoring level has correlated to the absences of Treveon Graham, Robert Covington and Josh Okogie, and with that trio now back at full health, there's a good chance Bates-Diop's minutes fall back to his usual allotment of 16.5.