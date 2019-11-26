Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 13 in win
Bates-Diop produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes Monday against Atlanta.
Bates-Diop continues his recent scoring binge, topping double-figures for the second game in a row while providing some nice value on the defensive side of the ball. His increased scoring level has correlated to the absences of Treveon Graham, Robert Covington and Josh Okogie, and with that trio now back at full health, there's a good chance Bates-Diop's minutes fall back to his usual allotment of 16.5.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Career-best night off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores five points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Sent to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...