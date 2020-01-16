Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 15 in 17 minutes
Bates-Diop totaled 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Pacers.
Bates-Diop reached double figures in scoring for the third time in the last four games and the fifth time in the last nine. Moreover, he matched his season high in assists, though with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee/illness) nearing his return to the lineup, Bates-Diop could see a reduced role in Friday's rematch versus the Pacers.
