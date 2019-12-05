Bates-Diop scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) with two rebounds in 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Bates had been averaging 28 minutes and 15.3 points per game over his last five games, so this was a slight step back. However, he's worked his way into a steady roll off the bench. He's shooting 53.6 percent from three-point range, which will continue to give him healthy minutes if he comes close to maintaining that pace.