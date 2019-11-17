Play

Bates-Diop (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) scored five points with two rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to Houston.

Bates-Diop was just called up from the G League and got some minutes with Andrew Wiggins, Shabazz Napier and Josh Okogie missing the game. He may head back to the bench when one of the three return.

