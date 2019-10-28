Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Sent to G League
Bates-Diop was sent to the Iowa Wolves on Monday, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Bates-Diop has yet to appear in a game for the Timberwolves this season. He should see steady run with Iowa over the next week while the Timberwolves are on the road.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Records double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Leads team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Career night Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...