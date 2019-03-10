Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Starting Saturday
Bates-Diop will start Saturday's contest against the Wizards.
With Andrew Wiggins (thigh) out, Bates-Diop will make his first career start. Over the past three games, he's averaging 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds across 18.0 minutes.
