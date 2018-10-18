Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Stuck on bench in season opener
Bates-Diop did not play in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio due to a coach's decision.
Bates-Diop, a second-round draft pick, was considered a first-round talent by some evaluators but he was a late bloomer, with his first really impressive season coming as a senior last year. In 34 games for Ohio State last year Bates-Diop recorded and impressive 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. With Minnesota he'll look to work his way into the lineup as a backup small forward, but he may not get much action without a few injuries ahead him on the depth chart.
