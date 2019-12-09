Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Thrives despite limited minutes
Bates-Diop scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.
Bates-Diop has cracked Minnesota's rotation and he is making his presence felt, as the second-year player has scored 10 or more points in five of his last seven games. He will try to extend that decent run of form Monday at Phoenix.
