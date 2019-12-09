Play

Bates-Diop scored 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.

Bates-Diop has cracked Minnesota's rotation and he is making his presence felt, as the second-year player has scored 10 or more points in five of his last seven games. He will try to extend that decent run of form Monday at Phoenix.

More News
Our Latest Stories