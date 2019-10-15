Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Will play Tuesday
Bates-Diop (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Bates-Diop was initially listed as questionable due to back spasms, but he'll get a chance to run the floor Tuesday after getting the green light.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Records double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Leads team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Career night Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 12 points in first start•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.