Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Assigned to G League
The Timberwolves have assigned Martin to the G League on Thursday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Martin has faired well in his stint with the Timberwolves since his last call-up, as the forward was averaging 7.9 points while earning three starts. With the Iowa Wolves, the Butler product is posting 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest so far this year.
