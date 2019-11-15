Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Available Friday
Martin was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards.
Martin gives the Wolves an extra wing option with Andrew Wiggins absent for personal reasons. Martin has played in just a single NBA game this season, registering a rebound and three missed field goals over five minutes in the second game of the season.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.