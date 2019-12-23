Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Back with parent club
Martin was recalled by the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against the Warriors.
Martin could see some run off the bench depending on the Timberwolves' injury situation. He's seen action in nine games at the NBA level so far this year and is averaging 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per contest.
