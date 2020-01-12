Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Catches fire in G League
Martin erupted for 39 points (13-22 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes for the G League's Iowa Wolves in the affiliate's 163-143 loss to the Stockton Kings on Saturday.
After an eight-game run in the Minnesota rotation that included three starts, Martin, a two-way player, returned to the G League a few days ago when the Timberwolves welcomed back multiple players from injuries or illnesses. The Butler product should continue to regularly fill a high-volume role on offense while he remains with Iowa.
