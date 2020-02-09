Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Coming off bench Saturday
Martin will come off the bench Saturday against the Clippers.
Martin will move out of the starting five to accommodate Malik Beasley, Josh Okogie and Juancho Hernangomez. In 17 appearances off the bench this season, Martin has averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.3 minutes.
