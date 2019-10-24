Martin did not play in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn due to a coach's decision.

Martin may bounce between the T-Wolves and G-League after signing a two-way contract in August. Martin played in Germany last season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 25.7 minutes. He spent 2019 Summer League with the Wolves, posting 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.8 minutes.