Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Draws first start of season
Martin is starting Monday's game against Brooklyn, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Martin will draw his first start of the season with Treveon Graham (illness) out of commission. The former Butler product has appeared in each of Minnesota's last three games off the bench, averaging 9.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.
