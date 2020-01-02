Martin started at small forward and supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes.

Starting for the second straight game while normal top-unit wings Andrew Wiggins and Treveon Graham were sidelined with illnesses, Martin saw an 11-minute dropoff from Monday's 122-115 win over the Nets. Martin's pair of block shots made his stat line a little more passable, but he still ended up ceding extra playing time to Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop. Even if Wiggins and Graham miss additional time, Martin won't make for an especially appealing fantasy option.