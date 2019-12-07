Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Heads back to Iowa
Martin will rejoin Iowa after a one-game stint with the Timberwolves.
Martin will rejoin the Timberwovle's G-League affiliate ahead of their Saturday game against Austin. He's seen action in nine NBA games this season, averaging 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per contest.
