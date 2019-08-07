Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Inks two-way deal with Wolves

Martin and the Timberwolves have agreed to a two-way contract, Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV reports.

Martin played in Germany last season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 25.7 minutes. He spent 2019 Summer League with the Wolves, posting 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.8 minutes. While those stats don't jump off the page, he impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a two-way contract.