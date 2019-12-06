Play

Martin was recalled from the G League on Friday, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Martin could see some time off the bench with the Wolves dealing with a number of injuries. Depending on how many players ahead of him on the depth chart are able to play Friday in Oklahoma City, there's a chance Martin plays a fairly significant role, as he's reached 20 minutes on two occasions this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories