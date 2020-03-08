The Timberwolves have ruled Martin (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Martin had already been listed as doubtful on the injury report leading up to the contest, making his absence no surprise. The rookie had played less than 10 minutes in each of his prior three appearances before he sprained his left ankle, so the Timberwolves' rotation shouldn't be impacted too much by Martin being sidelined.