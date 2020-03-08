Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Officially out Sunday
The Timberwolves have ruled Martin (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Martin had already been listed as doubtful on the injury report leading up to the contest, making his absence no surprise. The rookie had played less than 10 minutes in each of his prior three appearances before he sprained his left ankle, so the Timberwolves' rotation shouldn't be impacted too much by Martin being sidelined.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Paces bench in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Returns to parent club•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Sent to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Stuck on bench after roster shakeup•
-
Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.