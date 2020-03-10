Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Out again Tuesday
Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Martin will miss his second straight contest due to a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to return will come Friday in Oklahoma City.
