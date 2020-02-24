Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Paces bench in scoring
Martin supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 128-116 loss to the Nuggets.
The rookie out of Butler was one of the primary beneficiaries of D'Angelo Russell (rest) sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set, as Martin took on added usage and finishing with a new career high in scoring. He did the bulk of his damage early, scoring 12 of his points in the first quarter alone. Russell is scheduled to return to action Monday in Dallas, so expect Martin to see both his playing time and usage take a hit.
