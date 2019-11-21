Play

Martin scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds in 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz.

Martin is shooting 4-of-8 from three-point range over his last two games, totaling 24 points in that span. He could continue to carve out a steady role from the bench if he can make an impact with his outside shooting.

More News
Our Latest Stories