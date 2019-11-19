Martin (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) scored 14 points with six rebounds in 24 minutes in Monday's win at Utah.

Martin provided a needed spark off the bench with the T-Wolves missing several players due to injuries and illness. Martin has shown promise as a spot-up shooter, which could keep him in a sizable role off the bench even when the injured players return given Minnesota's struggles from the three-point line.