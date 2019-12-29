Martin had 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 94-88 defeat against the Cavaliers.

Minnesota's injuries have forced head coach Ryan Saunders to dig deeper into his bench, but Martin responded well in a game where he posted season-high marks in minutes played, points, field goals made, three-pointers made and three-point attempts. He might experience an uptick on playing time during the next few games, but he's unlikely to stick in the rotation once some of the regular rotation members recover from his injuries. At best, he could be an streaming option ahead of Monday's matchup at home against the Nets.