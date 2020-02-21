Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Returns to parent club
Martin was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Martin was assigned to the G League on Wednesday but returns to the NBA after putting up nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes for the Iowa Wolves against the Salt Lake CIty Stars. The 24-year-old has appeared in 22 NBA games this season and is unlikely to see significant run in the Timberwolves' rotation.
