Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Sent to G League
Martin was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Martin is unlikely to see significant action in the Timberwolves' new-look rotation, so he'll head to the G League. In 22 G League appearances this season, he's averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes.
