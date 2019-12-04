Averaging 22.9 minutes over his rookie tenure with the Iowa squad, Kelan Martin has produced 11.5 points, 5.0 boards, an assist and a steal over four appearances.

The undrafted rookie from Butler had his stats bolstered by a 26-point night in the Iowa Wolves's November 29th victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors. Martin also provided solid time for the Timberwolves in the latter half of November, splitting 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds across 19.4 minutes over five appearances.