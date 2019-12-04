Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Solid over four games with Pack
Averaging 22.9 minutes over his rookie tenure with the Iowa squad, Kelan Martin has produced 11.5 points, 5.0 boards, an assist and a steal over four appearances.
The undrafted rookie from Butler had his stats bolstered by a 26-point night in the Iowa Wolves's November 29th victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors. Martin also provided solid time for the Timberwolves in the latter half of November, splitting 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds across 19.4 minutes over five appearances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...