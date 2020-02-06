Timberwolves' Kelan Martin: Starting Wednesday
Martin will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Martin will make his fourth start of the season. In his three previous starting opportunities, the rookie forward averaged 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 29.3 minutes.
